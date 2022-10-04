Seven arrested, narcotics, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested seven accused, including three proclaimed offenders, and recovered narcotics and weapons.

Police said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested four drug peddlers besidesrecovering 20-liters of liquor and five pistols from them.

The accused were identified as Arshed, Javed, Nawaz, Ahmed, Taufeeq , Asif and Imran.