Seven Arrested, Narcotics,weapon Seized In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 02:12 PM

Seven arrested, narcotics,weapon seized in sargodha

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested seven accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

A spokesman said officials of different police stations conducted raids and arrested seven accused besides recovering 350g hashish, 20 liters of liquor, three pistols, one gun and one rifle.

The accused were identified as Mehmand Ali, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Ibrar, Ali Kamran, Muhammad Azhar,Khurram Abbas and Irfan.

Separate cases were registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

