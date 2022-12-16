Seven arrested on cock fight gambling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, Police on Friday arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money of Rs 38,710 and two motorcycles, nine mobile phones and other items from their possession, a police spokesman said.

Gujar Khan police got information that some people were gambling on the cock fight in the area.

During the course of action, police arrested the gamblers identified as Zubair, Rashid, Rais, Ehtesham, Najam, Junaid and Akhlaq.

Police had registered a case against all of them under the gambling act, he added.

Superintendent of Police Saddar Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar appreciated the performance of the Gujar Khan police team and directed them to take strict action against such anti-social elements who were violating the law.