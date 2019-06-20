Seven arrested on gambling charges in Faisalabad

Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested seven persons on the charge of gambling from its jurisdiction on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Ghulam Muhammad Abad police arrested seven persons on the charge of gambling from its jurisdiction on Thursday.

Police said that the team on a tip-off conducted raid at a den and nabbed seven persons including Ashraf, etc. red handed while gambling on cricket match.

The police recovered bet money of Rs43520, mobile phones and other items from their possession while further investigation was under progress.