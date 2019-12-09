UrduPoint.com
Seven Arrested Over Gas Decanting In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) -:Police arrested seven shopkeepers over LPG decanting from various parts of the city during last 24 hours.

According to police here on Monday, Adnan was nabbed from Baowala area, Ghulam Rasool and Ali Raza from Abdullahpur chowk, Sheraz from Jhal Chowm, Mangta from Qadirabad chowk, Mumtaz from Jawad club chowk, and Wajid for Tehmat Town.

Separate cases were registered.

