Seven Arrested Over Setting Forest Ablaze In Swat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Seven arrested over setting forest ablaze in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Swat Police has arrested seven persons over charges of setting forest ablaze in Kabal area of the district.

The action has been taken over complaint of DFO Swat and Forest Block Officer Kabal, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The accused put the forest on fire in Khemdara area, Astogeh and Docut mountain areas which badly damaged trees and biodiversity.

The arrested persons are identified as Toti Rehman son of Shamshad, Gohar, Sardar Ali son of Shamshad, Khaista Rehman, Bacha Rehman sons of Bostan, Ali Sher, Bakht Sher sons of Buner Gul.

They have been booked under section 149, 427 and 435 of of Forest Act.

Intelligence operation is also in progress against other culprits involved in Forest fire in Swat district, the statement added.

