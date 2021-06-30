Seven arrested, weapons recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The police arrested seven accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The police said on Wednesday that teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested the accused besides recovering 35 liter liquor, 405g hashish, three pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Shahzad,Imran,Jahangir,Iqbal,Ali Butt,Zeeshan and Shahid.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.