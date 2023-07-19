Seven arrested, weapons recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested seven robbers and recovered weapons and other items.

A police spokesman said Raza Abad police station conducted a raid and nabbed two accused, including Ali Haidar and Sikandar, with weapons, cash and a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, police arrested Waqas etc from Chak No.103-JB and recovered two motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons.

Separately, Khurarianwala police arrested two accused, including police constable NaeemKhalid Masih of Chak No 74 Lohkay, and his accomplice Shahid Iqbal for looting a mill workeron Sheikhupura Road.