Seven Arrested, Weapons Recovered In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Thursday arrested seven suspected criminals and recovered illegal weapons from them.

A police spokesman said that a team of Bhalwal police station conducted raids in its jurisdiction and arrested seven alleged arms-traffickers and recovered three guns of 12-bore, two rifles of 222 bore and a pistol of 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Asad, Saleem, Umer, Sarfraz, Ramzan and Hanif.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

