Seven beggars including two women arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :City Police Monday arrested seven beggars including two women.

Receiving public complaints regarding increase in number of beggars in the jurisdiction of Police Station Peshawar Cantt. East.

, the police team inspected different bazaars.

During inspection, seven beggars including two women beggars were arrested. The beggars were identified as wife of Mostafa, Wadalee, Tajamul, Fayaz, Mashooq, Bakht Nazir and Khairun Nabi.

The arrested beggars have been booked under Begging Act, police said.