Seven bids to smuggle wheat, chokar foiled; 3656 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Sunday foiled seven bids to smuggle wheat and chokar besides seizing 3656 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated seven vehicles loaded with 3056 wheat and 600 chokar bags.

The drivers of the vehicle namely Fayyaz, Ahmed, Sajid, Ali, Faisal, Tahir and Niaz were also sent behind the bars, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.