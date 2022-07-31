UrduPoint.com

Seven Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Chokar Foiled; 3656 Bags Confiscated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Seven bids to smuggle wheat, chokar foiled; 3656 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police on Sunday foiled seven bids to smuggle wheat and chokar besides seizing 3656 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated seven vehicles loaded with 3056 wheat and 600 chokar bags.

The drivers of the vehicle namely Fayyaz, Ahmed, Sajid, Ali, Faisal, Tahir and Niaz were also sent behind the bars, he added.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Vehicle Rawalpindi Taxila Sunday Wheat

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 31st July 2022

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during ..

Prime Minister prays for peace, prosperity during new Islamic year

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

Prime Minister pays tribute to Hazrat Umar (RA)

19 hours ago
 Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the a ..

Chief Minister undertakes steps for state of the art health facilities

19 hours ago
 Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

Cycling: Women's Tour de France results

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.