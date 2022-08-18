UrduPoint.com

Seven Bids To Smuggle Wheat, Flour Foiled; 2,338 Bags Confiscated

Muhammad Irfan Published August 18, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Seven bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 2,338 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling seven bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 2,338 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids and rounded up Younas, Saeed, Asim, Sherullah, Hashim, Zahidullah and Yasin besides recovering 2,338 wheat and flour bags.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

Related Topics

Police Rawalpindi Taxila Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

58 minutes ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

3 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

4 hours ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.