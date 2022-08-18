Seven bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 2,338 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police while foiling seven bids to smuggle wheat and flour seized 2,338 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police conducted raids and rounded up Younas, Saeed, Asim, Sherullah, Hashim, Zahidullah and Yasin besides recovering 2,338 wheat and flour bags.

The authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling, he said adding, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and flour and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.