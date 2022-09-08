Seven bids to smuggle wheat, flour foiled; 4640 bags confiscated

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The Food Department Rawalpindi and district police have foiled seven bids to smuggle wheat and flour besides seizing 4640 bags.

According to a district administration spokesman, the authorities of the food department along with Naseerabad and Taxila police confiscated seven vehicles loaded with 4640 bags.

He informed that police arrested seven drivers namely Nasir, Hameed, Waris, Ibrahim, Mudassir, Muzamil and Ehtesham for violating the ban on wheat and flour smuggling.

He informed that the authorities concerned had been directed to strictly monitor district exit points to control wheat smuggling.