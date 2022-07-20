UrduPoint.com

Seven Bids To Smuggle Wheat Foiled; Over 5,000 Bags Confiscated

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Seven bids to smuggle wheat foiled; over 5,000 bags confiscated

The Food Department and District Police Rawalpindi on Wednesday foiled seven bids to smuggle wheat and flour, and seized over their 5,000 bags, besides 22 tons of fine flour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :The Food Department and District Police Rawalpindi on Wednesday foiled seven bids to smuggle wheat and flour, and seized over their 5,000 bags, besides 22 tons of fine flour.

According to a district administration spokesman, the food department officials with the help of police confiscated seven trucks loaded with 1,700 bags of wheat, 3,330 of flour and 22 tons of fine flour in Naseerabad, Taxila and Saddar Wah areas.

The truck drivers namely Qasier, Wajid, Arshad, Waheed, Manzoor, Attaullah and Muhammad Khan were also arrested by the police, he added.

The spokesman said Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq had instructed the authorities concerned to strictly monitor the movement of wheat and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

