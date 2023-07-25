Seven bike lifters held with 16 motorcycles

Seetal Mari police arrested seven motorcycle lifters/snatchers belonging to two gangs and recovered valuables worth Rs 1.1 million including sixteen motorcycles

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the accused belonging to Sanwal gang and Rashid Kalroo gang have confessed their involvement in motorcycle theft, robbery and 20 other cases.

Police have also recovered a 30-bore pistol and cash from the accused and further investigations were underway.

SHO Muhammad Amin Jhandeer, SP Gulgasht Babar Joiya and SDPO Rameez Bukhari, and the police team won appreciation from seniors and citizens for the successful operation.