Seven bikers held over fake number plates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Police have arrested seven motorcyclist over fixing fake number plates on their vehicles.

Police teams on Thursday arrested Ahmed from Nalka Kohala, Zahid from Lal Mills Chowk, Wasim from Rajbah Road, Ahmed Ali from 275-RB, Umar from 39-GB, Amin and Anwar Ali from Chak No 604-GB.

Further investigation was under way.