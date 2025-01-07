Open Menu

Seven BISE Employees Promoted

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2025 | 04:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Seven officials of the board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad

have been promoted in next grades.

During a meeting held with Divisional Commissioner/Chairperson BISE Madam Silwat Saeed

in the chair, the promotion committee BISE reviewed the promotion cases of various employees

and approved promotion of seven officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the commissioner said that Superintendent Malik Muhammad Saleem was promoted

as Assistant Controller/Assistant Secretary Promotion while Muhammad Shahid Tarrar, Mian Ghulam Mustafa, Atif Naveed Ahmad Dogar and Malik Muhammad Rafique were promoted from assistants to superintendents.

Similarly, senior clerks Muhammad Rashid and Rana Azhar Mehmood were promoted as assistants whereas Chaudhary Muhammad Yousuf Deputy Secretary was granted one year extension to hold this post, she added.

