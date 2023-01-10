UrduPoint.com

Seven Booked For Decanting In Faisalabad

The civil defense department during a crackdown on illegal gas decanting and mini petrol pumps, registered seven cases against violators here on Tuesday

According to official sources, the teams sealed four shops and confiscated machinery of three mini petrol pumps.

The action was taken in Lasani Pulli, Bawa Chak, Sargodha Road, Imam Bargah Road and Allama Iqbal colony.

