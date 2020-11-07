Seven booked for illegal gas refill

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :City Police in different raids on illegal gas re-filling points, on Saturday arrested seven persons for refilling gas illegally and seized cylinder and filling instruments from their possession.

A police team under the supervision of Station House Officer, Perwadhai Police station conducted different raids and managed to arrest six accused namely Ahsan Ali, Toufeeq, Ahmed Omer, Aalam Shah, Fareed Ullah and Junaid on the charges of gas refilling illegally while Taxila Police nabbed Shafaqat Hussain for the same and seized cylinders and gas filling instruments from him.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them while further investigation was underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of officials and said strict action should be taken against those involved in such malpractices, adding that no one would be allowed to cheat the public.