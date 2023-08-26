Seven booked for LPG decanting

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Seven shopkeepers were booked over the charge of illegal refilling of gas here on Saturday.

According to official sources, a Civil Defence team, under the supervision of CDO Saira Rafique Khan, raided places and found Khizar Hayat, Mulazim Hussain, Muhammad Shoaib, Ahsaan and other shopkeepers illegally refilling LPG into cylinders.

On a report of the Civil Defence team, cases were registered against the shopkeepers.