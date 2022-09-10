Seven booked for pilfering electricity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven people for stealing electricity.

Police said on Saturday the FESCO task force conducted raids at various areas of the district including Chak no 90-SB, Chak no 75-SB, Chak no 80-SB and Nawabpur village and caught seven people over stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused were identified as Afzal, Abdul Rehman, Arshad, Imran and three others.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police have registered cases against pilferers.