Seven booked for pilfering electricity

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2025) Seven people were booked for stealing electricity

from mainlines in various parts of the district.

In a crackdown here on Wednesday, a task force

of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO)

raided various areas of the district and caught seven

people identified as Imran, Haider, Bilal, Liaquat,

Safdar and others involved in electricity theft.

Cases have been registered against the accused.