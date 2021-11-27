Seven booked for possessing illegal arms, weapons

Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered 7 pistols 30 bore from their possession, informed police spokesman

Saddar Barooni police held Rehman Ullah, Ali Hassan, Abdul Jabbar, Jahanzeb, Zohain Rehman and recovered 5 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similalry, Waris Khan police arrested Akash Naeem and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession while Kahuta police nabbed Tasneem Kamran and recovered 1 rifle 12 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SP said that action must be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.