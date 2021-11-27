UrduPoint.com

Seven Booked For Possessing Illegal Arms, Weapons

Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered 7 pistols 30 bore from their possession, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Police have arrested seven illegal arms holders and recovered 7 pistols 30 bore from their possession, informed police spokesman.

Saddar Barooni police held Rehman Ullah, Ali Hassan, Abdul Jabbar, Jahanzeb, Zohain Rehman and recovered 5 pistols 30 bore from their possession.

Similalry, Waris Khan police arrested Akash Naeem and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession while Kahuta police nabbed Tasneem Kamran and recovered 1 rifle 12 bore from his custody.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SP said that action must be taken against those possessing illegal weapons.

