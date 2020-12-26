UrduPoint.com
Seven Booked For Power Theft In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force teams have caught seven persons involved in power theft and meter tampering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) task force teams have caught seven persons involved in power theft and meter tampering.

Police source said on Saturday that during the ongoing drive against power thieves in the district, the Fesco teams conducted raids at Muhammadi Colony,Chandana village, Boriwala, Chak 27 SB and its surroundings and caught seven persons involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

They were identified as Faisal,Ramzan, Zafar, Tayyab, Nawaz and others.

On the report of Fesco authorities, police registered separate cases against power pilferers.

