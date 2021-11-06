Seven booked for stealing canal water

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Seven farmers were caught while stealing canal water in different villages.

Police said on Saturday that task force teams of irrigation department conducted raids at Chak No.120-NB, Chak No 28-NB and Chak No 27-NB and caught 7 farmers for watering their crops from government canals illegally.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Afzal, Akram, Muhammad Irfan,Ahmed Iqbal, Tahir Muhammad, Muhammad Iqbal and Azam.

Cases have been registered against the accused.