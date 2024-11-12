Seven Booked For Violating Tenancy Act
Sumaira FH Published November 12, 2024 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) On the direction of City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, Rawalpindi police conducted search operation and seven were apprehended on violation of Tenancy Act on Tuesday.
Police spokesman informed that the search operation were carried out in police station Mandra, Kalar Syedan and adjoining areas. The Police personnel’s, elite force, ladies police participated in the operation.
During the search operations, Police held those for violating the tenancy act were identified as Maan Khan, Saad, Arif, Shahid, Sherzaman, Ali and Yasin.
SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (retd) Hafiz Kamran Asghar said that the purpose of the search operations to keep a close eye on the criminal elements, law-breaking elements and bring them to justice. Rawalpindi Police is committed to protect the lives and property of the citizens, he added.
