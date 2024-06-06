Seven Booked On Illegal Decanting, 14 Shops Sealed
Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 06:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) At least seven shopkeepers were booked over running illegal business of decanting and 14 shops were sealed in various localities here on Thursday.
The machinery from three other shops was also confiscated by the teams, said official sources.
The sources said that civil defense teams were fully active to control ever increasing illegal business of decanting in the district.
