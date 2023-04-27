UrduPoint.com

Seven Booked Over Doing Wheelie

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :The City Traffic Police (CTP) have registered cases against seven persons over doing wheelie during a crackdown launched under the directions of Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Naeem.

In his message to citizens on Thursday, the CTO said that no permission would be given to one-wheelers for putting their own and others' lives in danger.

He urged the citizens to keep an eye on their kids as one-wheeling was a life-risking activity and no one could understand its dangers better than the parents.

The citizens could register their complaints regarding one-wheeling, overspeeding or motorcycle race on CTP helpline number 1915 to help put a stop to such activities and make the lives of all safer, said a press release issued here.

