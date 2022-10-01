Seven booked over poor anti-dengue measures

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Seven shopkeepers were booked on the charge of adopting poor anti-dengue measures in Jinnah Town.

A spokesman for the local administration said here on Saturday that teams of district programme for anti-dengue checked various spots in Jinnah Town and found stagnant water at seven shops.

The teams conducting fogging and got cases registered against the shopkeepers.

Further action was underway.