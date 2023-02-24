UrduPoint.com

Seven Booked Over Power Pilferage

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Seven booked over power pilferage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) intelligence squads caught seven power pilferers during the last 24 hours.

According to FESCO sources here on Friday, the teams during inspection of electricity connections in the areas of Rodala road and Buchiana caught seven persons stealing electricity through clipping wires directly with the main lines.

The team registered cases against Ijaz and six others.

