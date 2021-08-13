UrduPoint.com

Seven Booked Over Power Theft

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 12:49 PM

Seven booked over power theft

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven accused involved in power theft on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught seven accused involved in power theft on Friday.

The police said that during an ongoing drive against power theft, the task force conducted raids at Jhamra,Pindi Kot,Chak Misri and caught seven accused.

The police had registered separate cases against the pilferers.

Further investigations were underway, said police.

