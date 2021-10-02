UrduPoint.com

Seven Booked Over Power Theft

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 03:33 PM

FESCO task force teams caught seven people involved in pilfering electricity directly from main lines or with meter tampering

FESCO task force teams along with police carried out checking in different areas of the district including Ali town,Chak 111-SB, Salim and its surroundings and caught 7 people involved in meter tampering and stealing electricity from main transmission lines.

The accused were identified as Tariq, Sikandar, Ghulam Muhammad, Safdar, MuhammadSaleem, Zulfiqar and Muhammad Akbar.

On the reports of FESCO authorities, police have registered separate cases against them.



