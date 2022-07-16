Seven booked over selling unregistered medicines

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2022 ) :Seven people were booked for selling unregistered medicines in various areas of district, here on Saturday.

According to official sources, deputy director controller Fahim Zia inspected various medical stores including New Tehzeeb pharmacy, Saiffi medical store, Amin medicines and Danish medical store in tehsil Shahpurr and found illegal, spurious and expired medicines.

Cases have been registered against the drug smugglers.

The accused were identified as -- Amir Shahzad, Tahir Shahzad, Ahmed Iqbal, Akhtar, Bilal, Muhammad Asad and Muhammad Ashraf --.

Fahim Zia warned that strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in manufacturing and sale of unregistered medicines.