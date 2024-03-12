Seven booked over water theft

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals,here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson, the raided various villages of the district and caught seven farmers --Muhammad Farooq,Ghulam Hussain,Muhammad Irfan,Mulazam Hussain,Rehmat Ali,Tanveer Hayyat and Bashir Ahmad for stealing water from canals.

Police registered cases against the water pilferers.