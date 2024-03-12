Seven Booked Over Water Theft
Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) The irrigation task force caught seven farmers for stealing water from canals,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson, the raided various villages of the district and caught seven farmers --Muhammad Farooq,Ghulam Hussain,Muhammad Irfan,Mulazam Hussain,Rehmat Ali,Tanveer Hayyat and Bashir Ahmad for stealing water from canals.
Police registered cases against the water pilferers.
Recent Stories
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 2
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy
I try to improve my game every day: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 March 2024
Elite classes don’t require subsidies, tax collection vital for national econo ..
Khurram Dastgir urges reconciliation need of hour
Tarar stresses PM's commitment to economic improvement
Andre Ventura, Portugal's far-right chameleon
Solemn Spaniards mark 20 years since deadly train bombings
SC again seeks FIA, police reports in journalists' case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Polling for 48 Senate seats to be held on April 219 minutes ago
-
Seven water theft booked30 minutes ago
-
AJK President hails establishment of ‘Kashmir Policy Research Institute’30 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy weather forecast for city30 minutes ago
-
Islamabad's milestone: first protectorate office opens, strengthening Pakistan's commitment to safe ..30 minutes ago
-
290-kg dead chicken meat discarded:40 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 125 kg drugs in 13 operations40 minutes ago
-
Two brothers, maternal uncle killed in road accident50 minutes ago
-
Restrictions imposed on meetings with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail53 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyr police officials offered60 minutes ago
-
MPAs appointed Chairmen for CM Punjab Special Institutions' Committees1 hour ago
-
PM, Naval Chief discuss professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Navy1 hour ago