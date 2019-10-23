UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Booked Under KP Prohibition Of Interest On Private Loans Act, 2016

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 02:27 PM

Seven booked under KP Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016

District police Wednesday have launched campaign against the people involved in usury related businesses and booked seven persons during one week in the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : District police Wednesday have launched campaign against the people involved in usury related businesses and booked seven persons during one week in the district.

Cases registered at Cantonment Police Station against three persons including Hasan Basri resident of Nizami Mohallah under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016, Gulshan wife of Sabir and Sabir residents of Kunj Qadeem while police also recovered the amount with interest and started an investigation.

In the same way City Police Station arrested Nisar son of Akbar and Shan son of Nisar residents of Shaikh Dharian and Salma Bibi wife of Arshad a resident of Upper Malakpura registered a case under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016 on account of usury related business.

During the drive against interest based business Nawan Shahr police station registered a case against Yousuf son of Muhammad Ali resident of Maira Mandroch, Havelian police station lodged FIR against Niaz Khan, Multan Khan and Fiyaz Khan son of Dado Khan residents of Kalo Maira Havelian while in Nara police station a case against Qamar Khan and Riafat Khan son of Ghulab, Shahbaz son of Fazal ur Rehman resident of Danna Noral registered cases under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed the police to continue the drive and arrest every person involved in the interest-based business.

Related Topics

Multan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Business Police Station Wife Nara Same Gulshan Havelian Muhammad Ali FIR 2016

Recent Stories

Agreement on Kartarpur to be signed tomorrow

6 minutes ago

39 bodies found in truck container in Essex

28 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

18 minutes ago

NAB Chairman says they will not leave looters, plu ..

54 minutes ago

ENOC opens new service station in Al Warqa’a

1 hour ago

National Bank of Fujairah announces AED511.6 milli ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.