Seven booked under KP Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : District police Wednesday have launched campaign against the people involved in usury related businesses and booked seven persons during one week in the district.

Cases registered at Cantonment Police Station against three persons including Hasan Basri resident of Nizami Mohallah under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016, Gulshan wife of Sabir and Sabir residents of Kunj Qadeem while police also recovered the amount with interest and started an investigation.

In the same way City Police Station arrested Nisar son of Akbar and Shan son of Nisar residents of Shaikh Dharian and Salma Bibi wife of Arshad a resident of Upper Malakpura registered a case under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016 on account of usury related business.

During the drive against interest based business Nawan Shahr police station registered a case against Yousuf son of Muhammad Ali resident of Maira Mandroch, Havelian police station lodged FIR against Niaz Khan, Multan Khan and Fiyaz Khan son of Dado Khan residents of Kalo Maira Havelian while in Nara police station a case against Qamar Khan and Riafat Khan son of Ghulab, Shahbaz son of Fazal ur Rehman resident of Danna Noral registered cases under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Prohibition of Interest on Private Loans Act, 2016.

Inspector General Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directed the police to continue the drive and arrest every person involved in the interest-based business.