Seven brick kilns sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Environment Protection department (EPD), under anti-smog measures, sealed seven brick kilns and got registered cases against their owners and clerks on charges of running the kilns without zigzag technology.

Assistant Director EPD Muhammad Arif Mahmood said the EPD teams checked 31 kilns in various areas of the city and found seven kilns being operated without zigzag technology. The teams sealed the kilns and got cases registered against their owners.

The teams also held 19 persons and handed over them to police. He said that action was being taken as part of efforts to prevent smog and keep the environment clean of air pollution.