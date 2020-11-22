Seven brick kilns sealed in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :-:Environment Protection Department on Sunday sealed seven brick kilns in the district for not adopting zigzag technology.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer, the teams of Environment Protection Department visited Chak No 86-NB, Chak No 103-SB and Asianwala village and found seven kilns were beingrun on bull trench technology that was causing pollution in the air.

The teams sealed the kilns and got registered cases against their owners identified as Ghulab Khan, Faisal Khan, Zaman, Bilal, Yasin, Javaid and Sultan.