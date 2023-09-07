Seven brick kilns sealed over smoke emission

The district administration on Thursday sealed seven brick kilns for causing smoke, environmental pollution and violating safety laws

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The district administration on Thursday sealed seven brick kilns for causing smoke, environmental pollution and violating safety laws.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Shah Fahd, Assistant Commissioner Marvi Malik Sher, in collaboration with officials from the Environmental and TMAs, conducted a joint operation against brick kilns spreading environmental pollution in the Tehsil Mattani area.

The seven brick kilns were sealed as they repeatedly failed to convert their traditional kilns into the new technology despite multiple notices.

The district administration said these brick kilns were causing environmental pollution in the area, leading to their closure.