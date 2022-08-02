UrduPoint.com

Seven Buffaloes, Cows Worth Over Rs One Mln Died Of Electric Shock

Published August 02, 2022

Seven buffaloes, cows worth over Rs one mln died of electric shock

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Seven precious buffaloes and cows worth over Rs one million died after receiving electric shock due to falling of 11,000 KV electric wire at Chak No 463/EB, in Tehsil Burewala, district Vehari.

The owner of the animals had registered complaint with Multan Electric Power Company repeatedly about the wire. During rain, the electric wires broke and fell down. Resultantly, seven animals, including buffaloes and cows, died after receiving electric shock. Xen Mepco Muhammad Akram Javed constituted a special committee to probe into the incident.

" In case of department's negligence, the poor farmer will be compensated," said Xen Mepco.

