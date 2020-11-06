UrduPoint.com
Seven buildings demolished over non-approval of design

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :The Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL) Friday demolished seven illegal under-construction buildings in various areas of the provincial capital.

These commercial building were demolished due to non-approved of designs by the department concerned, said an MCL spokesperson.

The special squad of Nishtar Zone, under the supervision of Metropolitan Officer Zubair Ahmed Wattoo, conducted the operation and demolished two illegal commercial halls, one marriage hall and four shops in the area of Kahna Nau.

