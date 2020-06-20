Seven bus, vagon stands sealed over violation of SOPs

District administration teams have raided at general bus stand and sealed seven stands of transport companies over violation of Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOPs).

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :

The operation was carried out in supervision of administrator General bus stand Kamran Bukhari, under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak while civil defence force also participated.

The offices of bus companies were also sealed.

The companies stands which transporting towards Ahmedpur Siyal, Jhung, Lodhran, Khanewal, Chishtian, Layyah and Kabirwala were sealed.

Speaking on this occasion, Kamran Bukhari said that they had also sealed seven stands and impounded 30 vehicles few days back.

Crackdown will continue against transport companies over violation of SOPs, Kamran concluded.