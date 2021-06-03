Seven business points sealed over SoP violations

The officials of district administration have sealed seven business points over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched in last 48 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The officials of district administration have sealed seven business points over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched in last 48 hours.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the district government officers conducting raids across the district to ensure implementation of corona SoP. During separate raids conducted during last 48 hours, seven business points have been sealed while FIRs were registered against three other shopkeepers over violations.

The district officers have imposed fine of Rs 15,000 for not wearing face mask.

Fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on a marriage hall for violating government instructions regarding ban on indoor services. The officers imposed total of 164,000 fine on violators during the last 48 hours.

On the other hand, the district regional transport authority (RTA) impounded seven passenger buses found involved in violating SoP.