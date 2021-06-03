UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seven Business Points Sealed Over SoP Violations

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 12:46 PM

Seven business points sealed over SoP violations

The officials of district administration have sealed seven business points over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched in last 48 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The officials of district administration have sealed seven business points over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched in last 48 hours.

As per directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the district government officers conducting raids across the district to ensure implementation of corona SoP. During separate raids conducted during last 48 hours, seven business points have been sealed while FIRs were registered against three other shopkeepers over violations.

The district officers have imposed fine of Rs 15,000 for not wearing face mask.

Fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on a marriage hall for violating government instructions regarding ban on indoor services. The officers imposed total of 164,000 fine on violators during the last 48 hours.

On the other hand, the district regional transport authority (RTA) impounded seven passenger buses found involved in violating SoP.

Related Topics

Business Fine Marriage RTA Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Livestock department distributes hen sets among 20 ..

26 seconds ago

Cannes to unveil its official selection

28 seconds ago

UAE submits draft of political declaration to UN

17 minutes ago

Strong winds upturn training-jet at Islamabad airp ..

21 minutes ago

Fourth trilateral FMs of Pakistan, China and Afgha ..

45 minutes ago

China launches new meteorological satellite

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.