Seven Business Points Sealed Over SoP Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :District administration have sealed seven business points over violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, the officers of district administration launched a crackdown against violators of SoP and sealed seven business points.

The officers also imposed fine of Rs 8000 on 17 citizens over violations of face mask.

The district officers have imposed a total of Rs 60,000 fine on the SoP violators during the crackdown.

On the other hand, district regional transport authority (RTA) under the supervision of Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin checked various passenger vehicles and impounded seven buses over violations.

