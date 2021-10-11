Seven butchers booked for selling chicken on high rates

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration has registered FIRs against seven butchers involved in selling chicken on high rates during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

Taking action on the complaints of high rates of chicken in the city, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown against butchers involved in selling chicken on high rates.

Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood raided at different markets of the city and checked rates of chicken. The officer caught seven butchers selling chicken on high rates and got registered FIRs against them with the concerned police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said that profiteers would be treated with iron hands under the zero tolerance policy. He urged the citizens to get their complaints registered with the district administration regarding high rates of commodities.