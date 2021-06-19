Seven butchers booked for selling substandard meat

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Seven butchers were booked for selling substandard meat in different areas of the district.

Following direction from Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Livestock teams visit different areas in limits of Kuhna, City and Sadar Police stations.

The teams got cases registered against seven persons. However, two persons were also arrested during the surprise inspection. Similarly, two butchers were challaned, said official sources. Nobody will be allowed to play with health of citizens by selling substandard meat, the sources concluded.