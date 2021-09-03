UrduPoint.com

Seven Candidates To Contest HCB's Election On Sept 12

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 07:44 PM

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Local bodies elections for the two wards of Havelian Cantonment board (HCB) are scheduled to be held on September 12 where seven candidates are contesting belonging to different political parties.

The total number of registered voters in both wards of HCB is 10,522 where 5631 are male voters and 4909 are female voters.

For both wards, polling stations will be established at five places of the city where the voters of Ward No.1 from Mohalla Siali. Mohalla Mehboobabad, Mohalla Chakar, Mohalla Gujrat, Mohalla Kand Gujrat will exercise their right to vote at Patwar Khana near Havelian Railway station polling station.

Similarly, another polling station would be established at Government Federal High school for Boys and Government Federal Girls High School in POF Colony where separate polling booths for men and women will also be established.

The third polling station will be set up for voters in Lian Sharif and Benazir Colony. Meanwhile, two polling stations will be set up at Government High School for Boys Sultanpur and Government Girls Primary School Sultanpur for Ward No. 2.

The total number of registered voters in Ward No. 1 is 4244 out of which 2288 are male voters and 1956 are female voters while the total number of registered voters in Ward No. 2 is 6278 out of which 3325 are male registered voters and 2953 are female registered voters.

Basit Khan PTI, Rehmat Tanoli PML-N, Sultan Mehmood Tehreek-e-Labaik are contesting elections from HCB Ward No.1.

Babar Khan PTI, Sardar Syed Akshar PML-N, Irfan Rizvi Tehreek-e-Labaik and Independent candidate Liaquat Khan would contest the elections from Ward No. 2.

