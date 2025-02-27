Seven cases registered against Aalia Hamza: IHC told

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2025 | 08:22 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of the petition of PTI leader Aalia Hamza after the cases details against her was presented.

IHC’s Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case seeking provision of FIRs details against PTI leader.

Capital Police’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Legal Sajid Chaeema appeared before the court and presented the report pertaining registered cases against Aalia Hamza.

The report said that a total of seven cases are registered against the petitioner in jurisdiction of Federal capital.

The court disposed of the case after the report produced.

