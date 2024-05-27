Seven Cattle Makeshifts Points To Be Set Up In District
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) The district administration will set up eight cattle markets/sales points in the district 10-days before Eid-ul-Azha.
A spokesperson to the district administration said here Monday that the sales point would be established at model cattle market Niamoana Samundri road in tehsil city and Khanoana bypass Satiana Road in tehsil Saddar,Railway ground in tehsil Jaranwala,Chak No 194-RB near UET campus,Makuaba bypass,Khurrianwal new vegetable market in tehsil Sammundri,Chak No 423-GB in Tandlianwala,sports ground Chak No 187-RB Chak Jhumra.
The facilities like parking,shade,cleanliness,provision of drinking water etc will be ensured in all markets.No fee or Parchi will be applicable on sale of sacrificial animals in the markets.
The sale of animals will not be allowed except legal markets or sales points. The spray will be sprinkled on animals to save the animals from Congo virus.
All animals will be properly checked by the veterinary staff at livestock check posts before entry to the markets.
