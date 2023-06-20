Seven cattle markets set up in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Seven cattle markets have been set up in the district for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

According to a spokesman for the district administration on Tuesday, temporary cattle markets have been established at Ajnala Road, Johar Town, Bhera Road near Chongi Number 8 Bhalwal, Salim Road near Bypas Kot Momin, Watersupply Road Farooka-Sahiwal road, Barhana road near Talibwala, Chak no 140 NB Sillanwali and New Vegetable Market near Zainpur road Bhera.

Duties of officers had been assigned at the markets while the sale of sacrificial animals would notbe allowed at any other place, he added.