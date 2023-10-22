Seven caught for electricity theft

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Seven persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering in Sialkot district.

On a report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, district police raided different areas of Sialkot district and caught seven persons pilfering electricity from main transmission lines and through meter tempering.

Police have registered cases and started investigations.